Terrified delivery driver is robbed at knifepoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a delivery driver was robbed at knife-point.

The incident happened while the female employee was making a delivery on Alderley in Skelmersdale at around 8.45pm on Friday January 31.

She is reported to have been approached by two teenage boys who threatened her with a knife and stole a mobile phone and food and drink being delivered.

The robbers are described as white, both around 5ft tall, one was wearing a grey tracksuit with a hood and the other was dressed all in black with a black coat with a fur hood.

Skelmersdale CID is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or seen the delivery driver walking around, to get in touch.

It is understood she was in the area looking for the address for around 15 minutes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log number 1452 of January 31.

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.