Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police arrived in force at the scene in Leigh town centre yesterday (Saturday) afternoon after reports of an armed robbery.

Thankfully no injuries were reported, but several high value items were stolen and there was a significant amount of criminal damage to the premises.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at the scene in Bradshawgate, Leigh, following the incident

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initial enquiries suggest that, shortly before 4.30pm, a group of four men entered the premises in Bradshawgate brandishing weapons, before leaving in a black Audi.

Pictures posted on social media showed a large number of police vehicles descended on the pedestrianised area with their blue lights flashing following the incident.

One observer said: “Absolute scenes on Bradshawgate, Leigh, where someone's smashed in the pawnbroker's window and the entire local police force have responded and cordoned off the scene.”

GMP have now appealed to the public for further information. Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area in the lead up to, during, or after the incident who could help identify those responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Murphy from Wigan CID said: “This was a serious and well organised incident which occurred in broad daylight, placing members of the public at risk. Fortunately, no one was injured, but it was understandably a frightening ordeal for the store workers and those who witnessed this.

“I would urge members of the public who have any information relating to this incident to please come forward. No matter how small the information may seem, it could prove vital to our investigation.”

Information can be shared by calling 101 or using the LiveChat function online at gmp.police.uk quoting log 2412 of 3/2/24.