The 12 worst streets for violence and sexual offences in Wigan in 2019 - revealed by Police
The Wigan streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences in a single month have been revealed by police.
The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of violence and sexual offences in April 2019 - the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 66 violence and sexual offences reports in Wigan. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Clarence Yard
There were nine reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Clarence Yard.