The 12 worst streets for violence and sexual offences in Wigan in 2019 - revealed by Police

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of violence and sexual offences in April 2019 - the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 66 violence and sexual offences reports in Wigan. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Clarence Yard There were nine reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Clarence Yard. Google other Buy a Photo

2. Bellingham Drive There were six reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Bellingham Drive. Google other Buy a Photo

3. Bellingham Mount There were six reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Bellingham Mount. Google other Buy a Photo

4. Butler Street There were five reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Butler Street. Google other Buy a Photo

View more