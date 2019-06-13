The 9 worst streets for anti-social behaviour in Wigan in 2019 - revealed by police

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 69 anti-social behaviour reports in Wigan. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Clarence Yard There were seven reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Clarence Yard. Google other Buy a Photo

2. King of Prussia Yard There were four reports of anti-social behaviour on or near King of Prussia Yard. Google other Buy a Photo

3. Crompton Street There were four reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Crompton Street. Google other Buy a Photo

4. Bellingham Drive There were three reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Bellingham Drive. Google other Buy a Photo

View more