The Wigan streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences in a single month have been revealed by police

The 9 worst streets for anti-social behaviour in Wigan in 2019 - revealed by police

The Wigan streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 69 anti-social behaviour reports in Wigan. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were seven reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Clarence Yard.

1. Clarence Yard

There were seven reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Clarence Yard.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were four reports of anti-social behaviour on or near King of Prussia Yard.

2. King of Prussia Yard

There were four reports of anti-social behaviour on or near King of Prussia Yard.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were four reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Crompton Street.

3. Crompton Street

There were four reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Crompton Street.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were three reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Bellingham Drive.

4. Bellingham Drive

There were three reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Bellingham Drive.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3