The criminals brought to justice at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...

Thomas John Philip Taylor (23): Redbrook Road, Ince - Drove an Audi A5 while disqualified from driving and driving without insurance: Community order given for 12 months, and to be under a curfew for four weeks, required to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Stuart Samuel Evans (47): Bowness Place, Higher Ince - Assaulted Claire Williams and Natasha Williams by beating them: Community order given for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement included: Fined £141, pay £150 compensation to victims, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jane A’Hearne (50): Lambton Street, Pemberton - Stole clothing to the value of £111 from Sports Direct in Wigan, assaulted two members of staff by beating them, assaulted a police officer in the execution of his duty: Community order with curfew for 26 weeks, pay total of £211 compensation to the victims, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Joseph Winstanley (21): Bolton Road, Aspull - Drug driving in Scholes with cocaine above the legal limit in the blood: Fined £300, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Steven Mifsud (34): Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes: Produced cannabis, a Class B drug - Community order given for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work for total of 120 hours, required to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Bridie Mulvaney (19): Wiltshire Place, Wigan - Assaulted Chloe Bradley by beating: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £50, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Christopher Terrance Morris (30): Broom Road, Worsley Hall - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order: Order varied by the court to be made more onerous, extending the operational period of the order by six months and adding a further five days rehabilitation activity requirement.

Mark Lowe (52): No fixed address - At Wigan, assaulted Catherine Carter by beating her, assaulted Richard Boffey by beating: Jailed for 28 days with the offence being so serious because the assault was committed against an ex-partner after having been sentenced to custody for breaching a domestic violence protection order, with the offence committed while under the influence of alcohol: Restraining order not to contact Richard Boffey or Catherine Carter for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

David Thomas Larsen (31): Warrington Road, Newtown - Drove without insurance and drove while disqualified: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Michael White (48): Ormskirk Road, Wigan - Possession of a kitchen knife in a public place: Guilty plea given and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on December 5.

Lee Andrew Dawber (35): Hurst Street, Leigh - Contacted Gemma Brown while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order: Jailed for 18 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Rueben Robinson (19): Henry Street, Leigh - Received stolen goods, a moped, belonging to Pizza Hut: Community order for 12 months, unpaid work requirement for 60 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.