The criminals sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court this week

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court ...



Paula Walsh (49): Bessieswell Place, Standish - Drink driving with 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, banned from driving for 22 months.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Robert John Clements (44): Lamberhead Road, Pemberton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for theft offences: Original order revoked and new community punishment made including rehabilitation activity requirement and 250 hours of unpaid work.

Michael John Huber (30): Keats Avenue, Wigan - Stole food and cosmetics to the value of £144 belonging to Tesco in Wigan, stole handbags from TK Maxx, and other theft offences: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, pay £750 compensation.

Stuart David Langton (28): Acacia Crescent, Beech Hill - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for driving offences: Original order revoked and new community punishment made including alcohol treatment requirement and curfew for 16 weeks.

Sean Brian Chaplin (36): Wesley Street, Pemberton - Entered as a trespasser at Simply Thai Restaurant, Mesnes Street, Wigan, with intent to steal: Community order for 12 months with drug rehabilitation requirement, fined £10, pay £100 compensation.

Alysha Marie Clayton (29): Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes - Harassment of Yaneneh Jengbah, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order given for theft offences: Restraining order not to contact Yaneneh Jengbah, pay £50 compensation, jailed for five months.

Liam Charles Baldwin (30): Malvern Crescent, Ince - Drove at a speed above 40mph in a restricted area in Preston: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Joseph Dodd (74): Avondale Street, Standish - Drove on Preston Road, Standish, without due care and attention: Fined £300, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, driving record endorsed with three penalty points, pay costs of £200 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Greg Woods (39): Beech Road, Golborne - Breach of the peace in Golborne: Bound over in the sum of £250 for 12 months especially towards Dawn Frangleton.

Carl John Cunliffe (38): Conway Road, Hindley Green - Contacted someone by text messages and being abusive while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £200 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Luke Aaron Pennington (28): Rose Hill Avenue, Pemberton - Assaulted Emma Kenyon by beating her: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work for 120 hours, pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Daniel Melling (31): Heyford Road, Wigan - Failed to surrender to custody, theft of a Braun shaver worth £374 from Boots, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for theft offences: Jailed for 84 days suspended for 12 months.

Kinaine Marie Cummings (20): Sydney Street, Platt Bridge - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £40.

Christopher Michael Unsworth (32): Findlay Street, Wigan - Failed to comply with supervision requirements following a release from prison: £40 fine