The criminals sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court this week

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



David John Barnes (35): Blackthorn Avenue, Beech Hill - Drink driving in a Ford Fiesta on Warrington Road, Wigan, with 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 60 hours, disqualified from driving for 42 months.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Craig Adam Jones (31): Golborne Road, Ashton - Being guilty of drunk and disorderly in Golborne Road: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kenneth Mulcrow (81): Selwyn Street, Leigh - Drink driving in Wigan, on Selwyn Street, in a Fiat Punto with 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Paul Andrew Hilton (37): No fixed address - Possession of a bladed instrument, namely a pair of kitchen scissors, in a public place, Silk Street, without good reason or lawful authority: Jailed for six months because the defendant was on licence and in light of his previous offending, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Leon James Clossick (21): Thirlmere Road, Hindley - Drug driving on Manchester Road, Ince, with cocaine in the blood above the legal limit: Pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £100.

Karl Andrew Pennington (41): Kendal Street, Wigan - Drink driving in a Ford Transit on Ormskirk Road, Wigan, with 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, failed to report an accident to police as soon as reasonably possible: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £500 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for four years.

Craig Kenneth Hibbert (27): No fixed address - Assaulted three police officers in the execution of their duty, damaged windows to the value of £200 belonging to Coops Foyer, Wigan: Jailed for eight weeks, pay £120 compensation.

Lee Frodsham (31): Thornhill Road, Ashton - Drink driving in a Vauxhall Insignia on High Beeches Crescent with 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £466, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £46, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from behind the wheel for 20 months.

Stuart Martin (18): Prestt Grove, Wigan - Damaged a window to the value of £200 belonging to Wigan Supported Living: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay compensation of £200, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Daniel James Ralphs (30): No fixed address - Drink driving in a Vauxhall Astra on Riverway, Wigan, with 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from behind the wheel for 40 months.

Sukenya Morrisey (34): York Road South, Ashton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £60.