The criminals sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court this week

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Andrew Ian Mussell (46): Ashbourne Avenue, Whelley - Defendant’s vehicle did not meet the necessary insurance requirements: Fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.

Jonathon Purnell (20): Hillbeck Crescent, Garswood - Drove at a speed exceeding 30mph in a speed restricted area: Pay costs of £85, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, fined £152.

Ian Aspinall (33): Blenheim Road, Ashton - Damaged a cell by smearing faeces on the walls to the value of £49, failed to surrender to custody: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £49 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Michael Darbyshire (41): Brookhouse, Warrington Road, Scholes - Harassment of Ethan Harker, stole electrical items to the value of £78: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, curfew for 10 weeks, pay compensation of £100.

Mark Speakman (29): Turner Avenue, Bickershaw - Assaulted Victoria Havard causing actual bodily harm, drug driving with a cocaine derivative in the blood: Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 24 months, pay compensation of £200, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service, restraining order not to contact Susan Williamson or enter Old School Court, Wigan.

Wayne Simpkin (30): Redhill Way, Hindley - Entered as a trespasser at Infinity Computer Solutions with intent to steal: Community order for 12 months, pay compensation of £450, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Callum Henderson (27): Brookfields, Scot Lane, Wigan - Harassment of Melissa Palfreyman, broke a bail condition by contacting Melissa Palfreyman: Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, restraining order not to contact Melissa Palfreyman, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Bridie Mulvaney (19): Wiltshire Place, Norley Hall - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £200.

Lisa Marie Whalley (35): Logwood Place, Newtown - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £100.

Becka Marie Rooney (25): Grasmere Avenue, Ince - Drink driving on Darlington Street, Wigan, with 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit of 35 microgrammes: Community order for 12 months, unpaid work for 40 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Craig Yates (30): Viscount Road, Marsh Green - Drove without insurance or a licence: Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Martin Humenik (41): Manchester Road, Ince - Drink driving on the M6 northbound, with 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit of 35 microgrammes: Fined £150, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Barbara Binto Sankoh (38): Selwyn Street, Leigh - Stole meat to the value of £68 from Marks & Spencer and groceries worth £110 from Tesco: Jailed for 20 weeks because of appalling shoplifting record and as offence committed days after a community order imposed.