The first of two men arrested on suspicion of the gun and acid murder of a Wigan dad is bailed

The 35-year-old was detained in Sheffield on Thursday January 19 on suspicion of conspiring to murder Liam Smith, 38, whose body was found oustide his home in Kilburn Drive, Shevington, on the evening of November 24.

He had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and then been dowsed in acid and alkali substances.

Liam Smith, 38, was found dead on Kilburn Drive in Wigan, close to where he lived, on the evening of Thursday November 24 2022. A post-mortem confirmed he had been shot and targeted with acid.

A 39-year-old man who was arrested on Friday January 20, also in the South Yorkshire city, remains in custody and is being questioned by detectives from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Major Incident Team.

GMP is urging anyone with any information to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “If you have any information or footage from the Kilburn Drive or Shevington area of Wigan on the evening of Thursday November 24 please make a statement to GMP.

“To submit information, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage please submit it through the Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22L21-PO1

“You can also report information to GMP by calling 101 or via the GMP website using our reporting tool: www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 910 of 25/11/2022.