The illegal weapons hotspots of Wigan revealed ...



These statistics are the latest available on the police.uk website and cover the months of July-December 2018.

1. JULY - Millgate Possession of weapons (1 incident) - includes possession of a weapon, such as a firearm or knife

2. JULY - Library Street (on or near parking area) Possession of weapons (1 incident) - includes possession of a weapon, such as a firearm or knife

3. JULY - Clarence Yard (on or near nightclub) Possession of weapons (1 incident) - includes possession of a weapon, such as a firearm or knife

4. JULY - Hallgate (on or near King of Prussia Yard) Possession of weapons (1 incident) - includes possession of a weapon, such as a firearm or knife

