The illegal weapons hotspots of Wigan revealed ... Police discovered the possession of illegal weapons by people in Wigan town centre on 16 occasions during the last six months of 2018. These statistics are the latest available on the police.uk website and cover the months of July-December 2018. 1. JULY - Millgate Possession of weapons (1 incident) - includes possession of a weapon, such as a firearm or knife 2. JULY - Library Street (on or near parking area) Possession of weapons (1 incident) - includes possession of a weapon, such as a firearm or knife 3. JULY - Clarence Yard (on or near nightclub) Possession of weapons (1 incident) - includes possession of a weapon, such as a firearm or knife 4. JULY - Hallgate (on or near King of Prussia Yard) Possession of weapons (1 incident) - includes possession of a weapon, such as a firearm or knife