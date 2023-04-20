There has been a huge rise in the number of people arrested for domestic and sexual abuse in Greater Manchester

Data shows that in the 12 months to March 2023, officers made 19,588 arrests in connection with domestic abuse - a 79 per cent increase on the previous year.

The number of arrests which resulted in a charge or summons also increased by 32 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of arrests which resulted in a charge or summons increased by 32 per cent

In the same period, 3,050 arrests were made in connection with rape and sexual offences - a 33 per cent increase. Charges and summons also went up by 24 per cent.

Det Chief Supt Michaela Kerr, head of public protection, said: “In recent months, we have made significant progress in responding to and investigating domestic and sexual abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Though this is something to be proud of, we are realistic and know that there is always room to improve the service we are delivering to vulnerable people and those who are subjected to the most traumatic of experiences.

“Whilst responding to and investigating these crimes is at the forefront of our strategy to tackle them, so too is preventing them in the first place - to keep people safe and save them from harm’s way.

"As such, we have increased the use of Domestic Violence Protection Notices by over three quarters in the last 12 months.

“With showcasing our progress comes the opportunity to speak to those who need us most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad