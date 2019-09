Data released by Police.uk shows the areas of Wigan where the most crime has been reported.

The latest data is from crimes reported in June 2019. The areas are based on policing districts. For example, Marsh Green falls under the Pemberton policing area, and Platt Bridge comes under Abram. Images used are for illustrative purposes.

1. Wigan Central 325 crimes were reported in this area in June 2019. other Buy a Photo

2. Tyldesley 103 crimes were reported in this area in June 2019. other Buy a Photo

3. Douglas 214 crimes were reported in this area in June 2019. other Buy a Photo

4. Atherton 194 crimes were reported in this area in June 2019. other Buy a Photo

View more