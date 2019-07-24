These are the streets in Wigan with the most reported muggings in the last year

Between 2018 and 2019 more than 40 muggings were reported across Wigan.

These are the streets where the most thefts from a person were reported, according to data from the police.uk website. Latest figures are for reported crimes on or near to the streets listed between June 2018 and May 2019.

1. Soho Street 3 muggings were reported on or near to this street.

2. Bishopgate 2 muggings were reported on or near to this street.

3. Arcade Street 2 muggings were reported on or near to this street.

4. Clarence Yard 5 muggings were reported on or near to this street.

