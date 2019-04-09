Thief used dog flap to burgle Wigan house

A cheeky burglar who broke into a house through a dog flap is now in the doghouse himself after being caged for his actions.

Adam Taylor Morgan had burgled the house in Wigan with a companion but fortunately for the owner, who was out at work, sharp eyed neighbours spotted them acting suspiciously and called the police.

Officers quickly attended and it was found “entry had been gained through a dog flap in the garage door,” Iain Criddle, prosecuting, told Liverpool Crown Court.

An Omega watch given to the victim’s grandfather as a retirement present following his work at the Heinz factory had been stolen along with £1,450 cash.

Luckily the police spotted the two culprits and gave chase. They spotted Morgan trying to escape by scarpering through various gardens and they caught him by a nearby pub and arrested him.

His unknown accomplice managed to flee but luckily police found the watch, which had great sentimental value, on Morgan and the cash had been dropped as they ran off and was recovered, said Mr Criddle.

When interviewed Morgan, of Silkstone Court, St Helens, made no comment. He admitted burglary at the house in Sandbrook Road, Orrell, Wigan and breaching his bail.

The court heard that he has committed 16 previous offences and two of the crimes took place after the burglary on October 17 last year. He was due for sentence yesterday but failed to attend and was arrested after a bench warrant was issued.

The 19-year-old was sentenced to 12 and a half months detention by the judge, Recorder Ben Douglas-Jones QC who said he took into account that the items had been recovered and that he is a young immature man.

Catherine Ellis, defending, said that he was “a somewhat rudderless young man…..who has given up on himself.”

She explained he had been brought up alone by his mum until he was 10 and when she then formed a new relationship he did not get on with his step-father.

“He ended up in care by the age of 16 and then in social housing but he could not cope and got in with the wrong crowd.