Thief who stole air fresheners and meat from Wigan shops handed suspended prison sentence

Stephen Mann, of Ince Green Lane, Ince, pleaded guilty to stealing air fresheners worth £134.70 from Bargain Buys on May 6, washing products worth £773.76 from B&M Bargains in Marus Bridge on May 7, as well as washing products worth £207.05 from the same shop two days later.

He stole meat worth £27 from M&S Food on May 11 and washing products worth £79.92 from B&M Bargains in Wigan on May 14.

Mann, 29, pleaded guilty to damaging a window pane belonging to Lindsay Southworth on May 8 and making a threatening phone call to her.

He admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards her on March 17 and 18.

Mann was jailed for nine months, suspended for two years, and must attend the Building Better Relationships programme and 25 rehabilitation activity days.