Thief who stole air fresheners and meat from Wigan shops handed suspended prison sentence

A man who stole items worth hundreds of pounds from shops has been given a suspended sentence.

By Gaynor Clarke
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 4:55 am

Stephen Mann, of Ince Green Lane, Ince, pleaded guilty to stealing air fresheners worth £134.70 from Bargain Buys on May 6, washing products worth £773.76 from B&M Bargains in Marus Bridge on May 7, as well as washing products worth £207.05 from the same shop two days later.

Read More

Read More
Wigan man jailed for 26 months for stealing lead from library roof and other cri...

He stole meat worth £27 from M&S Food on May 11 and washing products worth £79.92 from B&M Bargains in Wigan on May 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

He stole meat from M&S Food

Mann, 29, pleaded guilty to damaging a window pane belonging to Lindsay Southworth on May 8 and making a threatening phone call to her.

He admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards her on March 17 and 18.

Mann was jailed for nine months, suspended for two years, and must attend the Building Better Relationships programme and 25 rehabilitation activity days.

A restraining order bans him contacting Ms Southworth and he must pay compensation.