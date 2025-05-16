A shoplifter has been jailed for breaching a criminal behaviour order banning him from entering certain stores.

Michael Corkhill was given a four-month suspended prison sentence in April after pleading guilty to four counts of theft after stealing meat and cleaning products from multiple shops.

A criminal behaviour order was imposed which prevents him entering Tawd Valley Retail Park, Asda and B&M Bargains in Skelmersdale.

But two weeks later he was arrested and charged with a further offence of theft from a shop and three breaches of the order.

Corkhill, 50, of Caister Close, Skelmersdale, has now been jailed for nine months.

Sgt Luke Newman said: “The action taken here shows just how seriously we are taking retail crime. It is not a victimless crime and has a huge impact on businesses and the local community.

“We will continue to closely monitor those who have been issued criminal behaviour orders and act quickly if they continue offending in our shops.

"This behaviour is not welcome in West Lancashire and we will do everything we can to ensure it feels safe and secure for all those to live, work and visit here.”