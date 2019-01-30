Third man charged with murder of Billy Livesley in Abram

A third man has been charged in connection with the murder of Billy Livesley from Platt Bridge.



Myles David Connors, 24, of no fixed address, has been charged with the murder of Mr Livesley and has been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Friday.



On Friday 28 December 2018 at around 9.35pm, police were called by the ambulance service to reports that a man had been assaulted on Bickershaw Lane.



Officers attended and 21-year-old Billy Livesley from Platt Bridge was taken to hospital where he died the following evening.

Two men – aged 25 and 26 – who were arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday (Tuesday 29 January 2019) have been released with no further action.

A total of seven men have been arrested as part of this investigation.

Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information is urged to get in touch with GMP’s Major Incident Team on 0161 856 8797 or 101 quoting incident number 1983 of 28/12/2018, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

