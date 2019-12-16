Three Bolton Wanderers fans given banning orders after Wigan Athletic supporters assaulted

Three Bolton Wanderers fans have been given banning orders for their involvement in an assault on a group of Wigan Athletic fans.



Dylan Needham, 17, Callum Seddon, 29 and Joshua Stodart, 21, were all given banning orders when they appeared at Bolton Combined Courts last Wednesday.

Callum Seddon received a four-year banning order

Needham and Stodart received a three-year banning order, whilst Seddon received a four-year banning order.

On Saturday, December 1, Needham, Stodart and Seddon, were part of a group of men who entered the Bee Hive pub on Chorley New Road, Horwich, a pub used by away supporters on match days.

Whilst outside the pub, the group approached a small number of Wigan Athletic supporters and began to assault them.

The disorder continued and spilled into the pub, where further Wigan supporters were assaulted.

Joshua Stodart received a three-year banning order

Police quickly attended the scene and those present, including Needham, Seddon and Stodart dispersed. They were stopped a short time later by police and given dispersal notices instructing them to leave the area.

The match saw both sides share the spoils as they drew 1-1.

Police Constable Matt Ford, of the specialist operations planning unit, said: “This was an unprovoked violent incident which would have been extremely frightening for anyone who was in the pub at the time.

“Thanks to the quick response of officers, the disorder was quickly brought to an end.

“The majority of supporters were extremely well behaved before, during and after the game, but, unfortunately, there can sometimes be a minority intent on causing trouble.

"These banning orders should send out a message to any supporters that are considering committing offences on a matchday.”