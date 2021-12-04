Three men arrested after pensioner seriously hurt in attack in Wigan
A pensioner suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by three men near a Wigan beauty spot.
Police said the man in his 70s was seriously assaulted near Bottling Wood Dam in Swinley at around 3.30pm on Thursday.
He received serious facial injuries in the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Three men, aged 20, 21 and 22, have since been arrested on suspicion on assault and remain in police custody for questioning.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Wigan CID on 0161 856 7094, quoting crime reference number 06/LL/0035906/21
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here