Three men arrested after pensioner seriously hurt in attack in Wigan

Police said the man in his 70s was seriously assaulted near Bottling Wood Dam in Swinley at around 3.30pm on Thursday.

He received serious facial injuries in the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Three men, aged 20, 21 and 22, have since been arrested on suspicion on assault and remain in police custody for questioning.

Police have arrested three men

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Wigan CID on 0161 856 7094, quoting crime reference number 06/LL/0035906/21

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.