Three men charged with terror offences following raids in Wigan and Bolton
Walid Saadaoui, 36, of Crankwood Road, Abram, and 50-year-old Amar Hussein of no fixed address, have been charged with preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to section 5(1)(b) of the Terrorism Act 2006.
Bilel Saadaoui, 35, of Fairclough Street, Hindley, has also been charged with failure to disclose information about an act of terrorism.
All three have been remanded in custody to appear before Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday (May 14).
Four warrants were executed at houses in Abram, Hindley, Bolton and Great Lever at around 7.30pm on Wednesday May 8.
Cordons had remained in place in both boroughs for several days with local officers patrolling the affected areas.
These scenes have now been lifted and Greater Manchester Police have thanked local communities for their patience and co-operation.