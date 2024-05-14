Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three men have been charged with terror offences after police carried out raids at houses in Wigan and Bolton.

Walid Saadaoui, 36, of Crankwood Road, Abram, and 50-year-old Amar Hussein of no fixed address, have been charged with preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to section 5(1)(b) of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Bilel Saadaoui, 35, of Fairclough Street, Hindley, has also been charged with failure to disclose information about an act of terrorism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at the scene at a property on Crankwood Road, Abram, after two houses in Wigan were raided in a counter-terrorism investigation.

All three have been remanded in custody to appear before Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday (May 14).

Four warrants were executed at houses in Abram, Hindley, Bolton and Great Lever at around 7.30pm on Wednesday May 8.

Cordons had remained in place in both boroughs for several days with local officers patrolling the affected areas.