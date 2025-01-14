Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three people have been arrested after a police chase through Wigan ended in a road smash.

Officers are understood to have been alerted to a stolen vehicle being driven in the Aspull/Blackrod area on Tuesday morning (January 14).

The car was then chased by police before crashing near the roundabout on Chorley Road near the Boars Head pub on Wigan Road at Standish.

Wigan Road by the Boars Head has been closed off

Three people were then detained.

A large amount of 999 activity has been seen in the area since, including a helicopter.

And Wigan Road remains closed while officers conduct further investigations at the scene.

One resident told Wigan Today: “I heard the sirens but thought it was just an ambulance going to the hospital.

"I was shocked to hear what actually happened.”

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “At around 9.30am this morning (Tuesday January 14), police sighted a stolen vehicle in Wigan, that had been taken from an address on Northumberland Road (Whelleyt) earlier this morning.

“Officers pursued the vehicle which eventually came to a conclusion after a road traffic collision on Wigan Road in Standish.

“Three men aged 18, 18 and 17 were arrested on suspicion of burglary of a dwelling and remain in custody for questioning.”

The incident will be reported to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Anyone with information about the theft or collision is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.