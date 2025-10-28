Three people have been arrested following a string of burglaries in Bickershaw.

As part of the investigation, two stolen vehicles linked to the crimes have been recovered — one of which was pursued and safely intercepted by Tactical Vehicle Interceptors.

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan and Leigh said: “This is a positive step forward in keeping our neighbourhood safe, and we’re grateful for the continued support and vigilance of our local residents. Investigations are ongoing, and we’ll share further updates when we can.

Anyone with further information can contact police on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.