Three released with 'no further action' in investigation into Billy Livesley's death

Three people have been released with no further action as investigation into Billy Livesley's death continues.

Billy, 21, died on Saturday, December 29, a day after being found seriously injured on Bickershaw Lane in Abram.

A 58-year-old man, who was released under investigation, has now been released with no further action.

Two other men, aged 25 and 26 – have also been released with no further action.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested yesterday (Thursday) on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

Earlier today James Anthony Connor, 38, of Lilly Lane, Bamfurlong, appeared at Bolton Crown Court charged with making threats to kill Billy's brother Marcus Mitchell.

He pleaded not guilty a trial date has been set for June 24 at the same court.

Following the dad-to-be's death, an investigation was launched and Peter Connor, 31, of no fixed address, and Myles Connors, 26, of Layton Street Caravan Park, Layton Road, Preston, were both charged with murder.

They have been remanded in custody and are next due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on April 18.

A large turnout is expected for Billy's funeral, which will be held in Platt Bridge on Monday.

Police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact the major incident team on 0161 856 8797 or 101, quoting incident 1983 of December 28. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

