Three strikes in store for suspected Wigan drink-drive and drug offender

A suspected drink-driver has been bailed so he can be dealt with for two other sets of offences.

Ian Culshaw, 46, of Springfield Street, Wigan, pleaded guilty to failing provide a specimen of breath following his arrest on April 7.

Defence solicitor Mark Ferguson said his client faced drug possession and damage allegations at Sefton and drink-driving and drug possession offences at Preston, to which the defendant intended to plead guilty.

Culshaw was bailed until June 5, for all matters to be heard together, and an interim driving ban was imposed by Wigan magistrates.