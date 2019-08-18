Three suspected drink-drivers arrested within hours by police

Two suspected drink-drivers were detained by police after reports they had crashed cars into walls in separate incidents.

Officers from GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol on Ann Street in Leigh just before 7pm on Saturday.

A 56-year-old woman was arrested on Car Bank Street in Atherton on suspicion of the same offence at 12.25am on Sunday.

Both arrests followed reports to police of vehicles striking walls.

Police said no-one was injured in the incidents.

Later, officers on patrol in Atherton arrested a 28-year-old woman of suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol just after 2.05am, after they stopped the car for a traffic offence on Flapper Fold Lane.

A 23-year-old male passenger in the vehicle became aggressive towards officers and refused to leave, so he was arrested for a breach of the peace.