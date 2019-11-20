Three suspects released under investigation by police after rape in Wigan park

Three men who were arrested after a woman was raped in a Wigan park have been released under investigation by police.

The trio, aged 33, 25 and 24, were quizzed by detectives on suspicion of rape after what police described as a "despicable" attack in Mesnes Park.

They have now been released while further inquiries are made.

Police were called to the scene after the woman was raped in the park shortly after she started talking to three men while walking along Park Road at around 9.20pm on Saturday November 16.

One man carried out the brutal sexual attack while the other two stood by.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Bell of GMP’s Wigan District said: “This was a despicable attack on a lone woman who is currently being supported by specialist officers.

“While we have arrested three people in connection with this incident, we are continuing to appeal to the public for information.

“Were you in the area at the time and do you have any information that can assist us? If so, contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information should call police om 0161 856 1814/ 0161 856 7182 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.