Three teenagers have appeared in court after a police chase through Wigan caught on camera ended in a road smash.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

At around 9.30am on Tuesday January 14, officers received reports of a suspected stolen car which had been taken from a property on Northumberland Road, Whelley in the early hours.

Travelling at speed with officers in pursuit, it crashed on Wigan Road, Boars Head, Standish.

The short pursuit ended with a crash on Wigan Road in Standish

Thankfully, no serious injuries were sustained by members of the public.

Following a short pursuit, supported by the National Police Air Service and officers from the Commercial Vehicle Unit and Serious Collision Investigation Unit, three teenagers, two aged 18 and the other 17 were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Further inquiries by local officers in the Neighbourhood Crime Team have uncovered that they may be linked to further burglaries.

All three have since been charged and have now appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.