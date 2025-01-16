Three teenagers to appear in court following police pursuit and crash in Wigan
At around 9.30am on Tuesday January 14, officers received reports of a suspected stolen car which had been taken from a property on Northumberland Road, Whelley in the early hours.
Travelling at speed with officers in pursuit, it crashed on Wigan Road, Boars Head, Standish.
Thankfully, no serious injuries were sustained by members of the public.
Following a short pursuit, supported by the National Police Air Service and officers from the Commercial Vehicle Unit and Serious Collision Investigation Unit, three teenagers, two aged 18 and the other 17 were arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Further inquiries by local officers in the Neighbourhood Crime Team have uncovered that they may be linked to further burglaries.
All three have since been charged and have now appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.