Three Wigan motorists to face court in police drink and drug driving crackdown

Three Wiganers will face court as part of a police crackdown on drink and drug driving.

The trio of motorists were arrested on Saturday on the first weekend of a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) campaign against crimes on the road which saw dozens of drivers stopped and detained.

Jordan Jenner, of Hampson Walk, has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and having no insurance.

The 24-year-old is due to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on Wednesday July 17.

Thomas McDermott, who is 35 and from Colin Street, has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and will appear before the bench in Wigan on Wednesday 10 July.

Police also arrested Marie Holland, of Conway Road, and charged her with driving under the influence of drink. The 54-year-old will be in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 17 July.

In total there were 48 arrests over the first weekend of the drink and drug-drive campaign, resulting in 23 people being charged.