Jayne and Mike Kellett of Cinnamon Crescent, Hindley Green, were both proved guilty in their absence from Wigan Magistrates' Court of failing to ensure their daughter's regular attendance at Outwood Academy in Hindley during last year's autumn term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each was fined and ordered to pay court costs and a victim services surcharge bringing the household bill to £816.

Wigan's courts of justice

Also convicted of the same offence over the same period was Caroline Hope of Scafell Grove, Platt Bridge.