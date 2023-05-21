Three Wigan parents fined for their children's repeated truancy from school
Parents have been fined for their children's persistent truanting from a Wigan school.
Jayne and Mike Kellett of Cinnamon Crescent, Hindley Green, were both proved guilty in their absence from Wigan Magistrates' Court of failing to ensure their daughter's regular attendance at Outwood Academy in Hindley during last year's autumn term.
Each was fined and ordered to pay court costs and a victim services surcharge bringing the household bill to £816.
Also convicted of the same offence over the same period was Caroline Hope of Scafell Grove, Platt Bridge.
For her daughter's bunking off from Outwood Academy she must pay £408 in costs, a surcharge and fine.