Three Wigan terrorism suspects still under investigation more than a year after 'bomb factory' raid
Three men arrested in connection with the discovery of a suspected bomb-making factory on a Wigan housing estate remain under investigation 13 months later.
The suspects – now aged between 21 and 26 – were detained after police raided a house in Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, on February 26 2022.
Residents were evacuated, streets sealed off and a bomb disposal unit called in after a number of suspicious chemicals were recovered.
Eventually it was concluded that the substances did not present an immediate risk and people were allowed home.
It was also stated at the time that the incident did not pose a wider risk to the community.
A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman confirmed today that all three remain under investigation as inquiries continue.
A source said that a number of items seized in the raid were awaiting examination and that it is not uncommon for such inquiries to take well over a year to complete.