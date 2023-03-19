Three Wigan terrorism suspects still under investigation more than a year after 'bomb factory' raid

The suspects – now aged between 21 and 26 – were detained after police raided a house in Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, on February 26 2022.

Residents were evacuated, streets sealed off and a bomb disposal unit called in after a number of suspicious chemicals were recovered.

Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, sealed off in February 2022

Eventually it was concluded that the substances did not present an immediate risk and people were allowed home.

It was also stated at the time that the incident did not pose a wider risk to the community.

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman confirmed today that all three remain under investigation as inquiries continue.

A source said that a number of items seized in the raid were awaiting examination and that it is not uncommon for such inquiries to take well over a year to complete.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7094 or Live Chat quoting incident 907 of 26/02/22.