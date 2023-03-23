Thug who battered his Wigan girlfriend is further jailed for second domestic attack

Nathan Modlinsky assaulted his long-standing partner on November 18, 2020 in Norris Street, Warrington, and seven months later punched and strangled his new lover, Chloe Prescott, at her home in Bickershaw.

As Wigan Today reported last year, the latter victim, a mum-of-three, lost the baby she was carrying two days after the attack and to this day blames Modlinsky, although he disputes it.

He is currently serving three years for that offence and a judge has now sentenced him to 17 months to begin when that term ends for the earlier Warrington assault.

Nathan Modlinsky

Ben Berkson, prosecuting, told Liverpool Crown Court that Modlinsky, formerly of Rugby Road, Leigh, had been in a relationship for about two years which started off promisingly but deteriorated and came to a head because of his “paranoia and jealousy.”

On November 18, 2020 police were called to Norris Street outside the Norris Grill after reports of an assault. Modlinsky had repeatedly punched her causing her to fall to the ground.

“He dragged her to her feet before leading her to the end of the road and the defendant then placed his hands to her throat before releasing her.”

Chloe Prescott

Members of the public intervened to assist the victim who was visibly injured and upset. During the attack he had been shouting and making threats to her. He accused her of being unfaithful, demanding she hold his hand in public or he would slap her in public, said Mr Berkson.

In an impact statement the victim said that she used to be vivacious and social but is now withdrawn with mental health problems. She said her confidence has been affected and she “wanted her life back as it was before she met him.”

Modlinsky, 26, pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm. The court heard that he has seven previous convictions for 13 offences including wounding and assault.

Mr Berkson said that included an assault on the defendant’s next partner which also involved punching and strangulation. Both of his assault victims were present in court for today’s hearing.

Oliver Saddington, defending, said that Modlinsky, who appeared via video link from prison, wished to apologise for his behaviour. “On that day he allowed his temper to get the better of him.”

He is undertaking courses in prison and receiving treatment for mental health issues.

“He wants to re-kindle his relationships with his family and six-year-old son for whom he hopes to become something of a role model but he is realistic that will take some time to become proven.”

Sentencing the defendant Judge Andrew Menary, KC, the Recorder of Liverpool said that the couple’s relationship had “been marked with controlling behaviour and abuse largely to do with your obsessive jealousy.”

He said that on the day of the offence he had “assaulted her by repeatedly punching her hard, knocking her to the floor. You then dragged her to her feet before putting your hands around her throat strangling her.

“Putting a hand around someone’s throat is a real red flag as far as the court is concerned.”

The judge imposed a 10-year restraining order to keep away from the victim and the WA2 postcode area.

Last year Chloe told Wigan Today about Modlinsky’s controlling behaviour and how she had to miss her daughter’s birthday because the injuries he had inflicted on her left her “looking like the Elephant Man.”

She is now wary of starting relationships and says she will always use Clare’s Law – the domestic violence disclosure scheme – to check if a partner has a violent background.

