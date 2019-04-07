Thug who stamped on man's head outside King Street nightclub is finally jailed

A vicious thug who fled justice before being paralysed in a horror car smash has finally been put behind bars.



Wesley Thomasson appeared before a judge last May charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm upon a fellow reveller outside a club on King Street in Wigan but he then vanished mid-case.

The hearing had been told that on July 22 2017, Matthew Farrimond went into what was then the Bamboogy nightclub.

Shortly before midnight there was a disagreement in the venue and he was asked to leave.

On his way out Mr Farrimond was approached by rugby league coach Afeez Oderinda, from Hindley, who punched him causing him to fall backwards onto the floor.

Thomasson, originally from Wigan but more recently a Bolton resident, then stamped on his head before the pair walked off leaving their victim unconscious on the ground.

Mr Farrimond suffered a cut to his head which had to be stapled together.

Although both assaultants admitted the attack, Thomasson had tried to claim that the incident was sparked by a racist comment – but this was rejected by the judge.

On May 1, 2018, both defendants were due to be sentenced but Thomasson, who had arrived for proceedings in the morning, disappeared from court at lunchtime.

The judge sentenced him to 27 months in jail in his absence and issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

He was finally tracked down and arrested on December 20 when it was discovered he had spent several weeks at Southport Hospital’s spinal unit after being paralysed in a car accident.

Thomasson was remanded into custody where he stayed until he appeared via video link at Bolton Crown Court for sentencing.

The judge added six weeks to the jail term he had already handed down for GBH although that extra time will run concurrently.