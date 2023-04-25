Tight-lipped Wigan car owner fined for not revealing who drove it when involved in an offence
A vehicle owner has been penalised by magistrates for not disclosing who was driving it when it was involved in an alleged motoring incident.
By Charles Graham
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Joanne Purdham, 54, of Meadowgate, Beech Hill, was proved guilty in her absence by Wigan magistrates to have failed to reveal who was at the wheel of her Chevrolet Aveo when an offence occurred on March 2 last year.
Her driver's licence was endorsed with six points and she must fork out £822 to the court, to victim services and as a fine.