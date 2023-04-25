News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
1 hour ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
2 hours ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
4 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
5 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
5 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62

Tight-lipped Wigan car owner fined for not revealing who drove it when involved in an offence

A vehicle owner has been penalised by magistrates for not disclosing who was driving it when it was involved in an alleged motoring incident.

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Joanne Purdham, 54, of Meadowgate, Beech Hill, was proved guilty in her absence by Wigan magistrates to have failed to reveal who was at the wheel of her Chevrolet Aveo when an offence occurred on March 2 last year.

Read More
A member of Wigan’s traveller community says he is the victim of hate crime
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her driver's licence was endorsed with six points and she must fork out £822 to the court, to victim services and as a fine.

Wigan Magistrates' Court Wigan Magistrates' Court
Wigan Magistrates' Court