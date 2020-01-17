Trial date fixed for woman accused of attempted murder after Wigan stabbing

The trial of a woman accused of attempted murder following a stabbing last month will begin later this year.

Awa Zongo , 28, of Atherton Road, Hindley Green, will appear at Manchester Crown Court on June 8 to face one count of attempted murder.

Police at the scene of a double stabbing in Atherton Road, Hindley, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 (Picture: Ben Butler for JPIMedia)

Police were called to reports of a stabbing on Atherton Road, Hindley Green, at around 10.35am on Saturday December 14. Two women, aged 28 and 39, were taken to hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, Atherton Road was shut in both directions, between the junctions of Leigh Road and Westleigh Lane.

Two medical helicopters, two ambulances, two rapid response cars, and two advanced paramedics were also called out.

One Atherton Road resident said: "My daughter saw some of what happened when she was driving in her car.

"She said a young woman ran from behind the community centre. She was bare-footed and covered in blood.

"She had a knife stuck in her neck and then collapsed. Lots of people were stopping to help her."

James Palmer, 32, also of Atherton Road, added: "It's a sleepy village and a massive shock what has happened."