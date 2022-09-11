Trial date in 2023 for Wigan man accused of making unwanted contact with woman
A man accused of making unwanted contact with a woman will have to wait until 2023 to stand trial.
By Gaynor Clarke
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 3:45 pm
Jamie Ascroft, 36, of Levens Place, Ince, is charged with phoning the woman while withholding the number on October 2 and making unwanted contact with her on February 4.
He admitted breaching the conditions of his bail on July 29 when he appeared before Wigan magistrates.
A trial will be held on January 9 and he was remanded on bail until then, with conditions which include an overnight curfew.