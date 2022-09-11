News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Trial date in 2023 for Wigan man accused of making unwanted contact with woman

A man accused of making unwanted contact with a woman will have to wait until 2023 to stand trial.

By Gaynor Clarke
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 3:45 pm

Jamie Ascroft, 36, of Levens Place, Ince, is charged with phoning the woman while withholding the number on October 2 and making unwanted contact with her on February 4.

Read More

Read More
Wigan woman accused of violently attacking man found not guilty

He admitted breaching the conditions of his bail on July 29 when he appeared before Wigan magistrates.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Most Popular

A trial will be held on January 9 and he was remanded on bail until then, with conditions which include an overnight curfew.