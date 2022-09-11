Trial date in 2023 for Wigan man accused of making unwanted contact with woman

Jamie Ascroft, 36, of Levens Place, Ince, is charged with phoning the woman while withholding the number on October 2 and making unwanted contact with her on February 4.

He admitted breaching the conditions of his bail on July 29 when he appeared before Wigan magistrates.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...