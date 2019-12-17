Trial date is set for wounding accused

A Wigan man accused of maliciously wounding a man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, will face a judge and jury in nine months’ time.

John McLaughlin, 34, of Manchester Road, Ince, appeared at Bolton Crown Court to deny the crime.

It is alleged that he and co-defendant Aaron Robinson were involved in an altercation at a pub in Wigan on July 15 last year. Ryan Wooton was allegedly stabbed during the incident, suffering a 3cm wound. It is also claimed Mr Wooton was kicked and stamped on as he lay on the ground.

Robinson, 27, of Buchanan Road, Worsley Hall, had earlier this month already pleaded not guilty to GBH with intent, GBH and threatening GBH with a blade. Both he and Wooton are now on bail pending the trial on September 14.