Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Digmoor Road at around 9pm on Thursday June 29 this year.

Felipe Figueiredo, 28, of Birleywood, Skelmersdale, was later charged with murder and at a Preston Crown Court hearing earlier this month he entered a not guilty plea to the single charge.

A trial date of January 12 had initially been set, but that has now changed to January 19.

Another pre-trial review is, however, scheduled to take place on October 13.