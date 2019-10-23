Trial date set for duo accused in baby girl's death probe

A borough teenager will spend Christmas in jail before she faces a judge and jury in connection with the death of her one-year-old daughter.

Chelsea Crilly, a 19-year-old from Warwick Road, Atherton, made her first appearance at Crown Court in Manchester yesterday (October 22), charged with causing or allowing the death or serious harm of her daughter, Orianna Crilly-Cifrova.

Jamie Chadwick, 21 of Cross Lane, Radcliffe also appeared at the same courthouse, charged with the infant's murder.

They both appeared via separate video links - Crilly from HMP Styal and Chadwick from HMP Forest Bank - at Manchester Crown Square on October 22, but did not enter any pleas.

They were both remanded into custody until their next appearance at Manchester Crown Court on February 7 2020.

Preparations are now underway for a trial, which is scheduled to start on March 23.

Shortly after 2.25pm on Wednesday October 16, police were called to reports that a one-year-old girl was injured at a property on Cross Lane.

Emergency services attended and the girl was taken to hospital where she sadly died despite best efforts of specialist doctors.

Orianna’s family issued an emotional tribute in the days after her death, saying she had left a void in their lives that “can never be filled.”

Her family said: “As a family we have been asked to say a few words about our beautiful Orianna, but even a thousand words could not begin to describe how much she was loved and how much joy she brought to our lives.

“Orianna was just 12 months old, learning to walk and talk and starting to develop her own little personality. She had the cheekiest smile with the biggest brown eyes, a combination that melted out hearts and wrapped us around her little finger.

“Orianna was a daughter, grand daughter and great grand daughter and the void she leaves can never be filled.

“She was our gift and cruelly taken from us and we are unsure how we can live without her.

Orianna was our little princess and she was the centre of her daddy's world. He loved her millions and she will always be in his heart and his memories and will be loved forever.

“The family would like to thank family and friends for their support and ask for privacy during this tragic time.”