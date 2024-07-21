Trial date set for Wigan borough man who pleaded not guilty to stalking
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man has pleaded not guilty to stalking and will stand trial later this year.
Ian Foy, 49, of Lingard Street, Leigh, is accused of going to a woman's house and calling her on a private phone number on July 11.
He was remanded on conditional bail until a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on December 9.