Trial date set for Wigan borough man who pleaded not guilty to stalking

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 21st Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
A man has pleaded not guilty to stalking and will stand trial later this year.

Ian Foy, 49, of Lingard Street, Leigh, is accused of going to a woman's house and calling her on a private phone number on July 11.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on December 9.

