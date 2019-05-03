Trial date set for Wigan couple facing serious sex assault charges

A Wigan couple have made their first appearance before a judge accused of serious sex offences.

Martin Finch, 43, is charged with two rapes, three counts of sexual assault on a woman aged over 16 and five counts of sexual assault on a teenage girl.

The alleged offences took place between 2011 and 2016 against five victims.

Kathryn Wilkinson, 40, has been charged with assaulting a female over the age of 16 with an object and sexual assault on a female over the age of 16.

The pair, from Broom Road, Worsley Hall, appeared in the dock at Bolton Crown Court but have yet to enter a plea.

A pre-trial preparation hearing was arranged for July 12 and a provisional trial date set for February 17 next year. They were released on bail.