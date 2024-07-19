Trial date set for Wigan man accused of assault, stalking and sending intimate pictures
A Wigan man has appeared in court charged with assaulting a woman, stalking her and sending her intimate photographs.
Kai Witty, 25, of Anderton Street, Ince, is accused of assaulting the woman by beating her on April 6, stalking involving serious harm or distress between May 11 and July 10, and sending intimate photographs, intending to cause her distress, on June 24.
He has pleaded not guilty to assault and sending photographs, with a plea yet to be entered on the stalking charge.
A trial has been scheduled for May 13, 2025 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.
He was remanded on conditional bail.