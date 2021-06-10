Trial date set for Wigan man accused of driving badly

Simon Gornall, 47, of Gauntley Gardens, Billinge, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead not guilty to driving without due care and attention on St James’s Road, Orrell, on November 15, 2019.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here