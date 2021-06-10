Trial date set for Wigan man accused of driving badly
A man has denied driving badly near his home.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 4:55 am
Simon Gornall, 47, of Gauntley Gardens, Billinge, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead not guilty to driving without due care and attention on St James’s Road, Orrell, on November 15, 2019.
A trial will be held on September 30.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here