Trial date set for Wigan man who denies child sex assault 43 years ago
A Wigan 57-year-old has denied sexually assaulting a schoolboy 43 years ago when he himself was only 14.
Mike Carter, of Brocstedes Road, Ashton, appeared before a Manchester Crown Court judge charged with the indecent assault of a child under 14 and gross indecency with the same child between January 1 and December 31 1981.
He was released on unconditional bail until a case management hearing on January 9 next year.
A trial date was set for June 1 2026.