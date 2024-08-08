Trial date set for Wigan man who denies child sex assault 43 years ago

By Charles Graham
Published 8th Aug 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan 57-year-old has denied sexually assaulting a schoolboy 43 years ago when he himself was only 14.

Mike Carter, of Brocstedes Road, Ashton, appeared before a Manchester Crown Court judge charged with the indecent assault of a child under 14 and gross indecency with the same child between January 1 and December 31 1981.

He was released on unconditional bail until a case management hearing on January 9 next year.

A trial date was set for June 1 2026.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice