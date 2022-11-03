News you can trust since 1853
Trial date set for Wigan man who denies making and possessing indecent images of children

A trial date in almost a year's time has been set for a Wigan man who denies making indecent images of children.

By Charles Graham
David Waterworth, 40, of Bridge Street in Golborne, is accused of having 83 prohibited images of a child on March 8, 2021.

He is also charged with making eight of the most serious (category A) images and 16 category B images of children between July 23, 2019 and March 8, 2021.

Waterworth had pleaded not guilty at a previous hearing.

Now, having stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge, he has been told that his trial will begin on October 23 2023 and is scheduled to last for three days.