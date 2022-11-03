Trial date set for Wigan man who denies making and possessing indecent images of children
A trial date in almost a year's time has been set for a Wigan man who denies making indecent images of children.
By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago
David Waterworth, 40, of Bridge Street in Golborne, is accused of having 83 prohibited images of a child on March 8, 2021.
He is also charged with making eight of the most serious (category A) images and 16 category B images of children between July 23, 2019 and March 8, 2021.
Waterworth had pleaded not guilty at a previous hearing.