Scott Johnson, 40, of Orrell Hall Close, Orrell, stood in the dock before Wigan and Leigh justices to plead not guilty to damaging a computer screen, tablet and BMW car to the tune of £1,750 belonging to Hayley Gannon, the last of which he allegedly drove away without her permission.

These offences and that of allegedly failing to complete a breath test are all alleged to have taken place on February 16 this year.

Johnson is accused of failing to provide police with a breath specimen