Scott Johnson, 40, of Orrell Hall Close, Orrell, stood in the dock before Wigan and Leigh justices to plead not guilty to damaging a computer screen, tablet and BMW car to the tune of £1,750 belonging to Hayley Gannon, the last of which he allegedly drove away without her permission.
These offences and that of allegedly failing to complete a breath test are all alleged to have taken place on February 16 this year.
The case was adjourned until a trial takes place at the same court on August 1, before which time Johnson has been released on conditional bail and has been made the subject of an interim driving disqualification.