Trial date set for Wigan woman accused of carrying knife and damaging car
A woman has pleaded not guilty to having a knife in public and damaging a car.
Kayleigh Martin, 21, of Viscount Road, Marsh Green, is charged with causing criminal damage to a Ford Fiesta car and possessing an offensive weapon on Heather Grove on April 3.
She was remanded on conditional bail until a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on December 17.