Trial date: Wigan teen denies brutal pensioner stabbing

By Charles Graham
Published 6th Aug 2024, 15:45 BST

One of two Wigan teenagers arrested for a savage knife attack on a pensioner has denied the charge.

Ryan Sweatman, 18, of Linden Avenue, Orrell, is accused of section 18 assault, otherwise known as wounding with intent and the most serious form of assault after attempted murder.

He has also denied possessing an offensive weapon when appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge.

Edge Hall Road, Orrell, where a dog walker in his 70s suffered serious stab woundsEdge Hall Road, Orrell, where a dog walker in his 70s suffered serious stab wounds
Edge Hall Road, Orrell, where a dog walker in his 70s suffered serious stab wounds

The charges relate to an incident on Edge Hall Road, Orrell, on Thursday June 27, during which a dog walker in his 70s was seriously injured in a knife attack.

He spent several days undergoing treatment in hospital.

Sweatman's co-accused Deacon Hart, 19 of Viscount Road, Marsh Green, had also been due to plead at the hearing but there were legal representation issues and so he was told to reappear before the court on October 10.

Meanwhile a trial date for Sweatman has been set for May 18 2026.

Both young men have been granted conditional bail.

