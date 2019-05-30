Trial dates set for men alleged to have caused Wigan mum's death in road crash

Trial dates have been set for a pair of men alleged to have caused a Wigan mum of five’s death in an horrific road traffic collision.

Joseph Pownall and Lewis Fisher will face a judge and jury in September after pleading not guilty to several charges, relating to the death of Joanne Bailey-Collinge.

Joanne, 34, was killed when her car was in collision with a VW Amarok and a Mercedes C220 saloon in Bickershaw Lane on the evening of Saturday, April 20.

Police and ambulance services attended but Joanne, the driver of the Polo, later died despite the efforts of medical staff.

Police arrested several people during a fast-paced investigation, resulting in charges being brought against a trio in connection with the fatal Easter weekend crash.

In a short hearing at Manchester Crown Square, 27-year-old Joseph Pownall pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

But he also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Another man, 20-year-old Lewis Fisher, entered not guilty pleas to one count of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of driving without a license and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Both men will face trial at Manchester Crown Square, beginning October 7 2019.

Another man, Steven Fairclough, 42, was charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

He pleaded guilty and will be sentenced following the outcomes of the two trials.

Family and friends of Joanne came together for a heartwarming fund-raising day in her memory earlier this week at The Bucks Head in Abram.

There was fun for all the family with singers, a bouncy castle, raffles prizes and a balloon release, all to support Joanne’s family and children following their

bereavement.

More than £3,000 has also been raised through an online fund-raising campaign that was set up by Joanne’s friends in the wake of the tragic incident.