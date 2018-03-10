Trial for firearm suspect after gunshots at Wigan house

A Wigan man will face trial before a judge and jury after gunshots were fired at a house on an estate.



Jamie Bailey, of Forest Avenue in Beech Hill, will appear at Bolton Crown Court on April 6 on charges of possessing a firearm less than 30cm in length and having a weapon with the intent to endanger life.

The 28-year-old was also charged with possessing a class A drug.

He was in the dock at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Saturday for a first hearing.

Bailey was remanded in custody.

Police were called to Beech Hill on Wednesday March 7 after reports of a gun being used at a property on Sandalwood Drive.

The incident happened at around 4pm on Sunday March 4.

Officers attended and found damage to the windows and the inside of a house.

A number of people were inside the property at the time but all managed to escape without injury.