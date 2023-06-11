News you can trust since 1853
Trial of man accused of being armed with a knife in Wigan superstore will not now take place for more than a year

The trial of a man accused of being armed with a large knife in Tesco will not now take place until October 2024 - nearly three years after the alleged offence.
By Alan Weston
Published 11th Jun 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 12:53 BST

Kirk Makin, 40, of Broadway, Hindley, is charged with having the weapon in Tesco on November 15 2021.

He has since entered a not guilty plea to knife possession and assault, and was first due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court in October 2022.

It is alleged that Kirk Makin had a large knife in TescoIt is alleged that Kirk Makin had a large knife in Tesco
But due to the barristers' strike then being held it was adjourned until June 7 this year.

However, on his latest appearance a trial date was fixed for October 15 2024. He remains on bail until then.