Kirk Makin, 40, of Broadway, Hindley, is charged with having the weapon in Tesco on November 15 2021.

He has since entered a not guilty plea to knife possession and assault, and was first due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court in October 2022.

It is alleged that Kirk Makin had a large knife in Tesco

But due to the barristers' strike then being held it was adjourned until June 7 this year.