Trial of man accused of being armed with a knife in Wigan superstore will not now take place for more than a year
The trial of a man accused of being armed with a large knife in Tesco will not now take place until October 2024 - nearly three years after the alleged offence.
By Alan Weston
Published 11th Jun 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 12:53 BST
Kirk Makin, 40, of Broadway, Hindley, is charged with having the weapon in Tesco on November 15 2021.
He has since entered a not guilty plea to knife possession and assault, and was first due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court in October 2022.
But due to the barristers' strike then being held it was adjourned until June 7 this year.
However, on his latest appearance a trial date was fixed for October 15 2024. He remains on bail until then.